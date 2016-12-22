British folk icon and legendary guitarist

Enjoy an evening with legendary ballad singer and ground-breaking guitarist, Martin Carthy, at St Boswells Village Hall on January 22.

Carthy has been a pivotal figure on the folk scene for almost half a century and has influenced generations of artists, including Bob Dylan and Paul Simon.

His skill, stage presence and natural charm have won him many admirers, not only from within the folk scene, but also far beyond it.

Trailblazing musical partnerships with, amongst others, Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick and his award-winning wife (Norma Waterson) and daughter Eliza Carthy have resulted in more than 40 albums, but Martin has only recorded 10 solo albums, of which the much anticipated, Waiting for Angels, was the latest.

Whether in the folk clubs (which he continues to champion), on the concert stage or making TV appearances (he was the subject of the ‘Originals’ music documentary on BBC 2) – there are few roles that Martin Carthy hasn’t played.

Martin’s guitar playing sounds like no-one else and his voice amazing - resonant, full of passion and always serving the song rather than his ego, he sings and plays without affectation.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets from www.stboswellslive.com, priced at £12 or on the door at £14.