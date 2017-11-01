Brass bands set to lock horns in Jed

Eighteen brass bands from across Scotland will be making their way to Jedburgh Town Hall early on Saturday, November 4, where they will lock horns in the 17th Borders Entertainment Contest.

The focus is on entertainment, with each band playing a mini concert programme, introduced by the inimitable Alasdair Hutton.

The adjudicators are respected brass band player/conductors Les Neish and Raymond Tennant.

Bands will receive both written and ‘voice-over’ remarks which has proven a popular format in the past.

There will be prizes for each section (2-4) as well as various individual and instrumental prizes.

“We are delighted with the entry for our contest once again this year,” explained Scott Renwick, chairman of organising group, the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association.

“It promises to be a great day of music and we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Jedburgh.”

The event is a cause for double celebration as the eagerly-anticipated CD recording by the Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band (SBYBB) will be launched at the contest.

“Starlight” features 17 of the band’s favourite numbers, including solos, marches and original pieces. “We are very excited to be launching this recording at the culmination of what has been a fantastic year for the Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band,” explained association secretary Keith Belleville.

“The young players have made history with all of their achievements over the last year and it is fitting that we celebrate this with this an excellent recording which is full of energy and captures the spirit of the SBYBB.”

The CD is costs £10 and will be available across the region.

The contest gets under way at 9.30am and entry, payable at the door, costs £5 (under-18s go free).

Full list of bands taking part: Bon Accord B; Broxburn & Livingston; Croy; Galashiels Town; Hawick Saxhorn; Irvine & Dreghorn; Jedforest Instrumental; Langholm Town; Newland Concert; Newmains & District; Peebles Burgh Silver; Penicuik Silver; Queensferry Community; Renfrew Burgh; Selkirk Silver; Shotts St. Patrick’s; St David’s Brass; and St Ronan’s Silver.