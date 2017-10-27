Blue Rose Code at Denholm Festival

The wee folk festival with a big, big sound takes place in Denholm next weekend.

After a welcoming session in the Auld Cross Keys Inn on Thursday, November 4, the action gets underway with popular Borderers Carly Blain and Graeme Armstrong who will be performing a mix of fast and energetic tunes with traditional and contemporary Scottish songs in the village hall on the Friday night.

They will be followed at 8pm by accomplished guitarist Jed Grimes, a former member of groundbreaking bands Hedgehog Pie and Jack The Lad.

On the Saturday, the hall will reverberate to the sounds of Cindy Stirrat and Geoff Ross from Hawick, Robin Laing of ‘Black Clothes’ and ‘Isle of Eigg’ fame, leading up to the headline act, Scotland’s foremost up and coming band Blue Rose Code.

The ever-popular free concert on Sunday afternoon will be held once more in Denholm Church, and sessions will continue throughout the weekend at both pubs, Denholm Meet and at the Festival Club in the Lesser Hall.

The event is brought to a triumphant finish on the Sunday night with a Guy Fawkes Bonfire and Fireworks Display at 6.30pm.

Full details at www.denholmfolkfestival.co.uk.