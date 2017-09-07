Andante Choir has raised over £20,000 for charity

Andante Chamber Choir will celebrate its tenth birthday with a free Anniversary Concert on Sunday, September 10, in Coldstream Parish Church.

The Eccles-based 32-voiced choir has raised over £20,000 since 2007 and, as the choir does not charge for its services, all concert income goes to charity.

Apart from singing at weddings, the choir has also been involved with a number of interesting local projects including working with DudenDance at Dryburgh Abbey and with the Borders Youth Theatre. The choir gave the original performances of newly commissioned pieces for The Hawick Fragments Project, including one by Goldie in Glasgow Cathedral.

Usually the choir sings in the locality, but it has also travelled further afield and performed in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Dunfermline Abbey, on the Isle of Arran, St Asaph Cathedral, North Wales, in Newcastle, Haddington and Brinkburn Priory – to name but a few!

Performing acappella – songs without accompaniment, or, as an audience member once commented: “Without a piano getting in the way!” – the choir tackles a huge range of musical styles, from medieval to the current day.

The Anniversary Concert has a flower theme, including ‘Flower Songs’ by Benjamin Britten, ‘Rose Madrigals’ by Paul Mealor, sacred music by Bruckner and Gorecki in honour of ‘The Flower of All Virginity’ and a brand new arrangement of ‘We’ll Gather Lilacs’ by local maestro Geoffrey Emerson.

Of particular local interest will be Karin Griffin’s 2013 haunting arrangement of ‘Flowers of the Forest’ - an ancient Scottish folk tune commemorating the defeat of the Scottish army of James IV at the Battle of Flodden - together with Arthur Parsons’ poem, both written for the choir’s Flodden programme.

Visit www.andantechamberchoir.webs.com or call 01890 840366 for further details.