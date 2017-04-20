American tunesmith at Hippodrome

California-based songwriter Corinne West performs at Eyemouth Hippodrome on May 6 as part of her Yew Tree UK tour.

Her distinctive style is marked by lush vocals, pristine guitar and a bold lyricism that reflects grit, optimism and a true love for the human experience.

Well-established on the acoustic roots scene, West has recorded five critically-acclaimed albums and toured extensively in America and Europe. Her current release Starlight Highway received rave reviews globally.

In advance of her tour, Corinne will release a single, a reworking of the Battlefield Band song, The Yew Tree, written by Brian McNeill.

West believes that music, poetry and art reflect greater universal truths and affirm the connectivity of all things. Although her sound is ever-evolving, this fundamental theme permeates her work.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.