Alt-country blues singer Amythyst Kiah is rising talent

String Jam Club continues its 20th year celebrations on Saturday, February 11, with its second special anniversary guest, Amythyst Kiah.

Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and now based in the state’s Johnson City, Amythyst Kiah is an outstanding Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer/songwriter.

An emerging artist of some renown, who has already made her mark on venues throughout the States, she is now embarking on her first major tour of the UK. This was an opportunity which the String Jam Club felt was just too good to miss, such is the interest and buzz surrounding this young American musician.

Amythyst’s influences are not only eclectic and contemporary, but also they span across the whole spectrum of traditional music, especially echoing the greats of American country and blues.

A classical guitar player since high school with a degree in bluegrass music, she accompanies herself expertly on acoustic guitar and banjo, drawing heavily on old time music such as Son House, Jimmie Rodgers, Olla Belle Reed and the Carter Family.

Her major instrument though is her powerful and richly expressive voice. Inspired by the vocal stylings of R&B and country music from the 1950s to the 1970s, it will blow your socks off.

As well as the beautiful tone of her voice, there is also strength, depth, nuance and versatility in whatever she attempts.

Her last UK tour included major festivals such as Southern Fried Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival, Hebridean Celtic Festival and the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, and generated a whole new legion of devoted fans.

Amythyst Kiah is the real deal who will remind you what it is to really love live music.

See her live at the County Hotel, Selkirk. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01750 721233. For more information visit www.vixenrecords.com/sjclub.htm.