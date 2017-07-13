All for festival funds

A special fund-raising concert will be held in Denholm Village Hall on July 22 for The Land The Light The Locals Hogmanay festival.

The festival, now in its 20th year, attracts many visitors from home and abroad to events in Hawick and the surrounding area. It is a blend of concerts, traditional music sessions and walking, and the showcase attraction - the Hogamanay Ceilidh through the bells on New Year’s Eve.

The concert, featuring many local favourite artists and some from further afield, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £5 at the door. For more details call 01450 870664.