Alive with the sound of music

Peebles High Street was filled with the sound of music on Saturday, September 2, as the annual busking competition attracted singers, guitarists, two ukulele players, a recorder group, musical families, a violinist and a colourful three piece.

The competition was part of the Creative Peebles Festival which celebrates the many artists, arts groups, musicians, poets, film makers and craftspeople of this small but incredibly talented town.

With prizes sponsored and presented by Peebles Callants Club, the busking competition is one of the highlights of the Creative Peebles Festival, now in its second year. The first prize for the seniors was awarded to Hellbucket who sang and played on guitar, banjo and extraordinary bass. The junior first prize, and the overall trophy, was won for the second successive year by singing guitarist and ukulele player Cameron Boak.

Callants Club members Hendry White and David Robb judged the competition.

As he presented the prizes David gave a special commendation to Neve Reed who sang solo and acappella, as well as Caley Recorders for their musicality.

All the donations made are given to charities nominated by the individual musicians themselves.