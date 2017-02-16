Alex Cornish at Big Syria Gig

The Stowed Out Festival team are repeating last year’s hugely successful ‘Big Syria Gig’.

There will be line up of stunning acoustic acts and the team have netted a very big fish indeed to headline - namely Alex Cornish.

Alex has five albums to his name, appeared on the BBC’s Quay sessions and The Sunday Times said: “A beautiful album that has Mercury Music Prize Shortlist written all over it.”

Millie, second on the bill, is a singer/songwriter from the Scottish Borders. She recreates the sounds of a ‘one woman band’ with the help of her loop station to create layers of alternative, acoustic melodies.

Her influences are an eclectic mix of sounds ranging from The Smiths to the likes of Alt J and Bombay Bicycle Club. Local talented youngsters Xander Lyons, who played a storming set at last year’s Stowed Out, and Jess Elliot, complete a very entertaining bill.

The concert will raise much-needed funds to support Unicef’s vital work in Syria. Unicef still describe the situation in Syria as the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world today, yet the predicament of millions of children in this war-torn country is receiving much less attention than it deserves.

The concert is on Saturday, Februrary 18, 7pm, at Stow Town Hall. Tickets £6/£4, from www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2806242, Stow Post Office, or on the door.