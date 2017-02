The official Pink tribute act, Alecia Karr, is back by popular demand at The Jubilee Club, Berwick.

Alecia has been performing her solo shows since 2005 and recreates Pink’s greatest hits, past and present with stunning costumes and flamboyancy.

You will be transported to a world of excitement and glamour and her uncanny resemblence to Pink will leave you wondering if it really was Pink!

Show is on February 25 at 8pm. Tickets £8 in advance, £10 on the night. More information from 01289 305597.