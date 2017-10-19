African infused soul jazz

The Philip Clouts Quartet brings the dancing exuberance of South African Township music to Eyemouth Hippodrome on October 28.

South African born Philip Clouts takes the music of his homeland and combines it with the convivial groove of gospel-influenced soul jazz, the joyful sway of Cuban guaguanco rhythms and the bluesy melodies of middle eastern praise songs.

After living in London for many years and building a career that has included appearances at Ronnie Scott’s, Symphony Hall, and Glastonbury and Womad festivals, Clouts, the son of South African poet Sydney Clouts, moved to Dorset.

Signed to the prestigious classical label Odradek Records’ new jazz imprint and following on from the critically acclaimed releases Sennen Cove and The Hour of Pearl, Clouts released his latest album, Umoya (Zulu word for life force), last autumn.

His quartet, comprising of saxophonist Samuel Eagles, bassist Alex Keen and Yamaha Jazz Scholarship-winning drummer Dave Ingamells, play uplifting melodic jazz in moods ranging from lilting calypso to driving Latin American grooves, hypnotic swirling melodies, klezmer, township rhythms and gospel-fired hymns.

Don’t miss this musical journey that will appeal to your ears, heart, feet and hips all at once.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.