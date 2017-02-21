A French Connection for Hawick Music

Renowned local musicians Andrew Sherwood (piano) and James Letham (violin) - Agapanthus Duo - play at Hawick Music Club on Sunday, February 26.

A French Connection will feature the music of two composers, Claude Debussy and John Blackwood McEwen.

The link is that much of the music by Hawick-born J.B. McEwen was written in France, and although McEwen had a very distinctive, Scottish ‘voice’, his music clearly shows the influence of Debussy (in particular), and other French, Impressionist composers.

The programme features three sonatas - numbers 4 and 6 by McEwen, and Debussy’s only sonata for violin and piano - plus shorter works by McEwen, including the instantly appealing Prince Charlie, which features several well-known Scottish folk tunes. It promises to be a fascinating programme.

Performance starts at 2.30. Tickets £10. More information from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.