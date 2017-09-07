Gala Opera is set to raise thousands

Galashiels Amateur Operatic Society is showcasing hit songs from musicals such as Wicked, Les Miserable’s and Mama Mia to support local people living with cancer by raising money for the Borders based charity The Lavender Touch.

Sheila Scott, a trustee of The Lavender Touch, said: “We are delighted that Gala Opera are supporting The Lavender Touch through a dedicated three night concert in September. Gala Opera held a charity concert five years ago and they raised over £3,000 for The Lavender Touch - we would be delighted if this concert repeats this success.”

Lynsey Cullen, newly appointment president for Gala Opera, added: “Anyone who lives within the Scottish Borders area and has cancer is eligible for treatment through The Lavender Touch. We are honoured to be raising money for this local charity by doing what we love, singing and dancing!

“Our audiences are in for a rare treat! As well as an exciting selection of songs from shows that we’d like to perform in the future, we also welcome back some original cast members from the past ten years to reprise their favourite numbers.”

Charity concert is on September 13 to September 15, at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels. Tickets £12 from cast members or at Edelweiss, Galashiels on September 4.