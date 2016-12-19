Borderers show their generosity in foodbank donations

Borders shoppers proved their kindness this month by donating 4,526 meals to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare in Tesco’s Neighbourhood Food Collection.

The supermarket’s collection runs in all its stores. as vital store cupboard essentials, such as rice, tea, tinned meat and UHT milk, are put by for people in need over the festive period.

Shoppers were invited to donate in the Galashiels storebetween 1 and 3 December.

The food collected helped contribute towards the estimated total of 41 million meals nationwide.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, thanked shoppers, saying: “We’re thrilled with the huge number of food donations we’ve had in the Borders, resulting in such an amazing number of meals to give to those in need this Christmas and beyond.”

David McAuley, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said: “Every year, Trussell Trust foodbanks see a significant seasonal spike in the volume of people needing emergency food during the lead up to Christmas.”

“Last December we saw a 45% increase in the number of parcels provided, compared to the average for the rest of the year.

“The staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, means foodbanks in the Borders will be able to provide vital food and support to local people who are struggling during what could be our busiest December yet.

“Thank you for your support – your generosity will help stop hunger in the Scottish Borders this Christmas.”

For more information about the Neighbourhood Food Collection, please visit www.tesco.com/food-collection