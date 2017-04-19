Border towns get ready to declare their principals

Borders towns are preparing to unveil their chosen principals for the upcoming festivals, civic weeks and common ridings.

With Melrose’s main man already announced at the Melrosian’s Burns supper and Coldstream’s principals also out in the open, it falls upon the other towns to announce their principals during the coming weeks.

Last year's Gala Braw Lad Mark Wood and Braw Lass Alex Mundell.

The next announcements are due this Friday, April 21, with Galashiels announcing its Braw Lad and Braw Lass from the Burgh Chambers balcony at 8pm.

On the same evening the Kelso Laddie will be declared in the town square at 7.30pm. Kelso Pipe Band will be playing from 7pm.

In West Linton, the Whipman Play Society will name its Whipman and Lass Elect at the introduction concert on the same evening.

Selkirk’s Royal Burgh standard bearer comes out the doors at the town hall at 7pm on Friday, April 28. This is followed by a dance in the Victoria Halls from 9.30pm.

And at the same time, Peebles Beltane will host its introduction night in the Burgh Hall.

Hawick’s picking night takes place on Wednesday, May 3.

The halberdier and the Drum and Fife band will leave the town hall at 7pm to visit the Cornet Elect’s house to officially start proceedings.

Lauder will name its Cornet and Lass on Friday, May 5, from 7pm, with Yetholm announcing its Bari Gadgi and Bari Manushi in the village’s Wauchope Hall at 7pm.

In Innerleithen on the same night, the St Ronan’s Games introduction night will name the Standard Bearer-Elect, his Lass, the Principal Guest and the Lady Busser at 8pm. The reel will be danced outside the Town Hall immediately after the introductions.

The Jethart Callant is named on Friday, May 12, and the announcement takes place in the square at 7.30pm.

On the same evening, the Langholm Cornet votes will be counted from 7pm and the result announced from the Buccleuch Centre at around 9pm.