What to do and when to do it on Selkirk Common Riding day

It all began in earnest last night for Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell.

The cryin’ o’ the burley took place around the town at 6.30pm before the united crafts bussin’ concert in the Victoria Halls at 7.15pm.

The Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association laid a wreath at the Flodden Memorial at 8pm.

Selkirk’s main man fully expects to “close my eyes for around 10 seconds” before there is a knock on his door this morning.

The customary early start to common riding day sees the flute band rousing the town at 4am, waking, in turn, Kieran and provost Jake Wheelans.

At 5.30am, an act of remembrance takes place at the war memorial in Ettrick Terrace, and at 6am, the Selkirk Silver Band plays around the town.

At 6.15am, exiles will sing Her Bright Smile at the County Hotel.

The foot procession arrives at the Victoria Halls at 6.30am, and at 6.45am, the installation of the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer and the bussin’ of the burgh flag on the balcony of the venue takes place.

At 6.55am, a procession marches to Market Place, moving off to the green at 7am, before the cavalcade fords the Ettrick Water at 7.30am.

It will reach Linglie Glen at 7.45am and the summit of the Three Brethren at 8.45.

The casting of the colours takes place in Market Place at 11am, followed by two minutes’ silence and the return of the burgh flag at 11.15.

In the afternoon, horse racing starts at 2pm at Gala Rig, and a ball is held at 9pm in the Victoria Halls, while Saturday sees games and a gymkhana at Philiphaugh from 1pm.