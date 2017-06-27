Villagers enjoy great Sports Week

Every year, Stow Sports Week allows villagers of all ages to channel their inner competitive streak – whether they are running, cycling or dressing up.

Whether they are competing themselves, or cheering on a family member, it is the highlight of the year for all in the village.

Some of the winners on the day

Hamish Hunter, secretary of Stow Sports Week committee, told us: “This year, the event enjoyed great weather, and participants and spectators all enjoyed another very successful week.

“The sports committee is indebted to the many helpers who willingly team up with the committee members to put on a successful week.”

Stow Sports Week Results

Sunday, June 18

A fine balance between speed and carefulness in the egg and spoon race

Football Fives: P4-P7 winners – Keks Kickers. S1-S3 winners – Bench Warmers.

Monday, June 19

Football: Stow 0 Killochyett 1.

Tuesday, June 20

Max Logan on the high jump

Children’s Superstars

Primary 0-4 girls: 1, Jessica Hendry, P4, 39 points; 2, Annabel Hendry, P3, 34 points; 3, Imogen Whitson, P3, 33 points.

Primary 5-7 girls: 1, Gemma Duffie, P5, 44 points; 2, Megan Healey-Smith, P5, 32 points; 3, Leah Rochester, P5, 26 points.

Secondary girls: 1, Freya Doherty, S2, 41 points; 2=, Thea Naylor, S2 and Erika Doherty, S5, 40 points.

The 200m race saw a tight finish

Overall girls (the Lugate Trophy): 1, Jessica Hendry; 2, Freya Doherty; 3, Thea Naylor.

Primary 0-4 boys: 1, Finlay McBeath, P4, 40 points; 2, Caleb Hibberd, P3, 37 points; 3, Max McVie, P2, 36 points.

Primary 5-7 boys: 1, Archie Hendry, P7, 38 points; 2, Zafer Renton, P7, 36 points; 3=, Ben Naylor, P7 and Cameron McBeath, P6, 35 points.

Secondary boys: 1, Iain Houston, S1, 42 points; 2=, Cameron Cunningham, S3 and Ryan Docherty, S1, 40 points.

Overall boys (the Aitchison Cup): 1, Archie Hendry; 2, Zafer Renton; 3, Cameron McBeath.

Wednesday, June 21

Tossing the Sheaf

Men: 1, Gavin Broomfield 5.60m; 2, Gregor Hunter 5.30m; 3, Fraser Hunter, Robin Lawrie and Alexander Steele 4.50m.

Hillheid Race

Primary girls (Cockholm Cup) 1, Jessica Hendry 15.19m; 2=, Megan Hendry and Megan Healey-Smith 18.40m.

Primary boys (Cockholm Cup): 1, Evan Holloway 11.40m; 2, Archie Hendry 12.37m; 3, Isaac Murphy 14.40m.

Secondary girls (Killochyet Cup): 1, Freya Doherty 12.35m; 2, Eilidh Riddell 18.44m; 3, Rowan Wemyss 21.06m.

Secondary boys (Killochyett Cup): 1, Callum Clarke 11.16m; 2, Iain Houston 11.27m; 3, Toby Denholm 11.53m.

Ladies (Baker Trophy): 1, Leonie Cairns 13.51m; 2, Vicky Stirling 15.07m; 3, Lucy Logan 15.15m

Men (Manorhead Rose Bowl) : 1, Adam Priestley 10.14m; 2, Andrew Lawrie 10.25m; 3, Rory Campbell 10.27m.

Friday, June 23

Fancy Dress

Under-8 boys: 1, Viking; 2, The Hulk; 3, Lizard. Under-8 girls: 1, Troll; 2, Astrid; 3, Angelina Ballerina.

8-10 boys: 1, Cereal Killer; 2, Tank; 3, Bob Marley. 8-10 girls: 1=, Gypsy and Woodland Pixie.

11-14 boys: 1, Skulduggery; 2, Fragile Package. 11-14 girls: 1, Jelly Belly

Couple: 1, Super Mario; 2, Huntress and Lion; 3, Yoda and Chewbacca.

Group children: 1, Guardians of the Galaxy; 2, Nexus Knights; 3, Three Little Pigs.

Mixed group: 1, Wizard of Oz; 2, Shrek Family.

Rider: 1, Hairy Bikers; 2, ET; 3, Horse for Sale.

Most humorous: 1, Big Mac; 2, Still Game.

Pate Cup: 1, Troll.

Overall winner (Keddie Cup): 1, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Saturday, June 25

Stow Sports

5-6 girls – egg and spoon: 1, Abbie McGinley; 2, Abbi Hibberd; 3, Mirren Newton. Skipping: 1, Marley Pringle; 2, Abbie McGinley; 3, Mirren Newton. Sack race: 1, Abbie McGinley; 2, Abbi Hibberd; 3=, Marley Pringle and Mirren Newton.

5-6 boys – egg and spoon: 1, Thomas Cuffley; 2, Crawford McBeath; 3, Murray Hendry. Sack race: 1, Murray Hendry; 2, Rhys Lee; 3, Crawford McBeath. Skipping race: 1,. Murray Hendry; 2, Thomas Cufley; 3, Rhys Lee.

7-8 girls – Egg and spoon race: 1, Holly Robertson; 2, Lily Weir; 3, Imogen Whitson. Skipping race: 1, Holly Robertson; 2, Lily Weir; 3, Imogen Whitson and Naomi Hunter. Sack race: 1, Lily Weir; 2, Imogen Whitson; 3=, Holly Robertson and Naomi Hunter.

7-8 boys – Egg and spoon: 1, Aaron Johnston; 2, Aaron Lee; 3, Alex Healey and Lucas Leyland. Skipping race: 1, Caleb Hibberd; 2, Alex Healey-Smith; 3, Isaac Murphy. Sack race: 1, Caleb Hibberd; 2, Aaron Johnston; 3, Isaac Murphy.

9-12 girls – Sack race: 1, Meghan Hendry; 2, Gemma Duffie; 3, Jessica Hendry. Skipping race: 1, Gemma Duffie; 2, Rowan Wemyss; 3, Megan Healey-Smith. Egg and spoon race: 1, Rebecca Leyland; 2, Meghan Hendry; 3, Isla Duncan. Thread the needle race: 1, Rowan Wemyss and Layla Whitson; 2, Tahlia and Rebecca Leyland; 3, Gemma Duffie and Isla Duncan. Three-legged race: 1, Megan Hendry and Megan Healey-Smith; 2, Gemma Duffie and Isla Duncan; 3, Tahlia Collins and Rebecca Leyland.

9-12 boys – Sack race: 1, Evan Holloway; 2, Iain Houston; 3, Ben Naylor. Skipping race – 1, Evan Holloway; 2, Ben Naylor; 3, Ryan Doherty. Egg and spoon race: 1, Ben Naylor; 2, Iain Houston; 3, Zafer Renton. Thread the needle race: 1, James MacLeod and Aiden Hodgson; 2, Iain Houston and Zafer Renton; 3, Nathan Reid and Ben Hibberd. Three-legged race: 1, James MacLeod and Iain Houston; 2, Cailean Campbell and Ryan Doherty; 3, Nathan Reid and Ben Hibberd.

13-14 boys – Sack race: 1, Mathew Comiskey; 2, Callum Clarke; 3, James Corcoran. Skipping race: 1, Mathew Comiskey; 2, Toby Denham; 3, James Corcoran. Egg and spoon race: 1, Toby Denham; 2, Mathew Comiskey; 3, Zac Denham. Three-legged race: 1, Mathew Comiskey and Innes Campbell; 2, Zac Denham and Toby Denham; 3, Callum Clarke and Kieran Linford. Thread the needle race: 1, Callum Clarke and Kieran Linford; 2, Innes Campbell and Mathew Comiskey; 3, James MacLeod and Louis Mackenzie.

13-14 girls – Sack race: 1, Molly Glennon; 2, Thea Naylor; 3, Freya Doherty. Egg and spoon race: 1, Freya Doherty; 2, Thea Naylor; 3, Molly Glennon. Three-legged race: 1, Thea Naylor and Molly Glennon; 2, Freya Doherty and Melody McConchie; 3, Eilidh Riddell and Rowan Wemyss. Skipping race: 1, Thea Naylor; 2, Freya Doherty; 3, Eilidh Riddell. Thread the needle race: 1, Eilidh Riddell and Rowan Wemyss; 2, Freya Doherty and Melody McConchie; 3, Thea Naylor and Molly Glennon.

Adults – Sack race: 1, Anna Barnett; 2, Ben Johnson; 3, Ewan Robinson. Wheelbarrow race: 1, Anna Barnett and Sean Chapman; 2, Jim Hendry and Ben Johnson; 3, Bruce Runciman and Kirstie Murray. Egg and spoon race: 1, Andrew Riddell; 2, Paul Wilson.

Children’s flat races – under 5 boys: 1, Harris Cufley; 2, Samuel Healey-Smith; 3, Conor Gowans. Under 5 girls: 1, Hazel Graham; 2, Niamh Newton; 3, Holly Weir. 5-year-old boys: 1, Rohan Davidson-Ross; 2, Tate Johnston; 3, Rhys Lee. 6-year-old boys: 1, Murray Hendry; 2, Max McVie; 3, Thomas Cufley. 6-year-old girls: 1, Abbi Hibberd; 2, Abbie Donnelly; 3, Marley Falla Pringle. 7-8 boys: 1, Caleb Hibberd; 2, Aaron Johnston; 3, Rory Cairns. 7-8 girls: 1, Maggie Hodgson; 2, Ziva Birch; 3, Holly Robertson. 9-10 boys: 1, Nathan Reid; 2, Ben Hibberd; 3, Alex Black. 9- 10 girls: 1, Meghan Hendry; 2, Megan Healey-Smith; 3, Emma Duffie. 11 -12 boys: 1, Ryan Doherty; 2, Evan Holloway; 3, Ben Naylor. 11-12 girls: 1, Rowan Wemyss; 2, Bonnie Brown; 3, Layla Whitson. 13-14 boys (Malcolm Cup): 1, Callum Clarke; 2, Toby Denham; 3, Zac Denham. 13-14 girls (Malcolm Cup): 1, Thea Naylor; 2, Molly Glennon; 3, Freya Doherty. 13-14 boys 300m: 1, Callum Clarke; 2, Mathew Comiskey; 3, Toby Denham. 13-14 girls 300m: 1, Thea Naylor; 2, Freya Doherty; 3, Eilidh Riddell.

Children’s field events – 9-12 boys long jump: 1, Ryan Doherty 3.94m (NR); 2, Evan Holloway; 3, Ben Naylor. 9-12 girls long jump: 1, Gemma Duffie 2.54m; 2, Rowan Wemyss; 3, Megan Healey-Smith. 9-12 boys high jump: 1, Ryan Doherty 1.15m; 2=, Ben Naylor and Evan Holloway. 9 -12 girls high jump: 1, Rowan Wemyss 1.10m; 2, Gemma Duffie; 3, Megan Healey-Smith.

13-14 boys long jump: 1, Callum Clarke 4.20m; 2, Zac Denham; 3, Mathew Comiskey. 13 – 14 girls long jump: 1, Freya Doherty 3.83m; 2, Thea Naylor; 3, Molly Glennon. 13-14 boys high jump: 1, Callum Clarke 1.45m (NR); 2, Zac Denham; 3, Toby Denham. 13-14 girls high jump: 1, Freya Doherty 1.28m; 2, Thea Naylor; 3, Molly Glennon.

Children’s cycle race (Junior Cycle Cup): 1, Alex Black; 2, Cameron McBeath; 3, Euan Cairns. Mothers’ race: 1, Leonie Cairns; 2, Claire Hendry; 3, Helen Wilson. Fathers’ race: 1, Peter Cairns; 2, Ross Murphy; 3, Jim Hendry. Pipe Band Race: 1, Joe Borthwick; 2, Alastair Robinson; 3, Alex Scott.

Adult races (handicapped) – Men’s 120m Edinburgh Cup: 1, Fraser Hunter; 2, Gregor Hunter; 3, Nicholas Henderson. Ladies’ 70m Watson Cup: 1, Laura Collins; 2, Leonie Cairns; 3, Helen Wilson. Men’s 200m: 1, Fraser Hunter; 2, Rob Denham; 3, Nicholas Henderson. Ladies’ 200m: 1, Leonie Cairns; 2, Helen Wilson; 3, Jo Broomfield. 800m Miller Cup: 1, Max Logan; 2, Leonie Cairns; 3, Gregor Hunter. 1500m Cochrane Cup: 1, Andrew Lawrie; 2, Adam Priestley; 3, Fraser Hunter. Adult field events – Men’s long jump: 1, Fraser Hunter 5.42m; 2, Gregor Hunter; 3, Max Logan. Men’s triple jump: 1, Fraser Hunter 10.60m; 2, Gregor Hunter; 3, Callum Hunter. Men’s high jump: 1, Gregor Hunter 1.50m; 2, Max Logan; 3, Fraser Hunter. Men’s shot putt: 1, Gavin Broomfield 11.63m (NR); 2, Gregor Hunter; 3, Graham Spiers. Ladies’ long jump: 1, Laura Collins 3.13m; 2, Leonie Cairns; 3, Jo Broomfield. Ladies Triple Jump: 1, Kirsty Duncan 6.74m; 2, Jess Elliot; 3, Anna Barnett. Ladies’ shot putt: 1, Paula Glendinning 7.4m; 2, Tracey Easdale; 3, Kerry Andrew.