Village proud to host fair good summertime event

St Boswells Summer Fair, held at the village over the five days from Wednesday to Sunday, was a remarkable success, according to its organisers.

With a plethora of activities and competitions over the course of the event, there was always something to do, and the variety meant there was something for everyone.

Dancing on the green at St Boswells fair week.

From the treasure hunt on the Wednesday evening to the tug of war and barbecue that finished proceedings on the Sunday, it was a treat for the eyes and ears.

Event secretary Dawn-Carol Taylor told us: “It was a really good weekend, with a superb turnout, and the terrible weather on the Sunday did not even come close to changing that.

“When the heavy rain came on, people just went into the marquee.

“The St Boswells Live! gig on the Saturday evening, with Heidi Talbot and her hubby John McCusker, attracted a sellout crowd.”

Young Alexander Lees in the fancy dress.

The annual village race was a favourite part of proceedings with many age groups.

Athletes who took part in the wobbly bridge trail race reported a fantastic course with great organisation, while the new pets’ section in the fancy dress saw some fantastic entries – including a dancing terrier in a tutu and Harry Potter characters.

It proved to be such a popular section that it produced the overall winner – Samantha Cummock and her horse Milky Way, who became a princess on her unicorn – of course!

Other events included a family quiz night on the Thursday, fun days at the village’s tennis and golf clubs, a pet show, a car boot sale on the green, a village race and an awards ceremony.

Ewok the dog at St Boswells fancy dress.

This fair – entirely different to the travellers’ St Boswells Fair held annually on July 18 – used to be called St Boswells Village Week, but it has been shortened to five days so that each day is more packed with activities.

A scarecrow competition ran throughout the week as well, with some fantastic entries, but Sophie and Finlay Mcvicar enjoyed success for their brilliant Elsa Craw.

Fancy Dress

Pre-School Singles: 1, Sophia Millington – The Borders Open Top Bus Tour; 2, Alexander Lees – Mac from Mac & Bob ‘The Party Problem’; 3, Belinda Brown – Bride.

Villagers keep active during the fair week.

Primary Singles: 1=, Lewis Looker – The Flying Scotsman and Harris Fox Robertson – Tweed Fisherman from the 1950s; 2, Lucy Clark – The Forgotten Scarecrow; 3, Hannah Cargill – Late Scarecrow Entry.

Pairs: 1, Phoebe and Charlotte Hope – St Boswells Braw Lad and Braw Lass.

Groups: 1, The Hawthorne Family – St Boswells Lions on Tour; 2, Zac, Maisie and Jaimie – Newtown St Boswells Auction Mart; 3, Finlay Emond, Anna Emond and Archie Dalgleish – St Boswells Bike Club.

Best Dressed Pet: 1, Samantha Cummock and Milky Way – The Princess and the Unicorn (overall winner); 2, Badger, Pinky Brown, Lulu, Manny, Newt and Richard – Harry Potter and Friends, 3 rd Scout Purves – Mocha Cocker.

St Boswells Village Race

U8 girls: 1, Poppy Kerr; 2, Ellie Hawthorne; 3, Freya McKeown.

The wobbly bridge trail race at St Boswells summer fair.

U8 boys: 1, George Millar, 2, Donald Harris, 3 , Harry Bell.

8-11 girls: 1, Kirsty Rankin; 2, Carys Dalziel; 3, Ella McRae.

8-11 boys: 1, Cameron Rankin; 2, Logan Kerr; 3, Matthew McRae

12-15 girls: 1, Orla Folan; 2, Kate McRae; 3, Melissa Taylor.

12-15 boys: 1 , William Taylor; 2, Callum Folan; 3, Christian Townsend.

16-40 ladies: 1 , Jess Entwistle; 2, Leanne Blacklock; 3, Hazel Scott.

16-40 men: 1, Ruaridh Campbell; 2, Ewan Harris; 3, Kasper Opelt.

40+ ladies: 1, Claire Townsend; 2, Pamela Baillie.

40+ men: 1, Fraser Rankin; 2, Simon Taylor; 3, Roy Barrie.

Overall winners: ladies – Orla Folan; men – Ruaridh Campbell.

Scarecrow Competition

1, Elsa Craw by Sophie and Finlay Mcvicar; 2, Bob Minion by Sophia and Oliver Millington; 3, Flying fig by Finlay, Anna and Angus Emond.

Wobbly Bridge Trail Race

Men:1, Wayne McIntosh; 2, Iain Williams; 3, Darren Scott.

Women: 1, Joanna Ballantyne; 2, Jenny Hartley; 3, Emma Kerr.

The Flying Scotsman stops off in St Boswells.