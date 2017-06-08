Third time lucky for Selkirk’s junior rideout

A grand total of 94 ponies and riders attended last week’s Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association junior rideout ahead of the town’s common riding a week tomorrow.

Selkirk's junior rideout was a great success.

As well as two riders from St Andrews, there were two from Annan, two from Musselburgh, one from Durham and eight from Stable Life at Ashkirk.

This year’s event was the third and, thanks to perfect weather, it was the biggest and best yet.

Organiser Gordon Hislop told us: “What a fantastic evening it was. It just goes from strength to strength.

“We could not have done it without the aid of so many people and organisations, though.

This wee lass couldn't wait to wave at the crowds.

“We get great support from Scottish Borders Housing Association, and Sheila Lockie and friends supplied the ribbons. The Haining Trust allows us to use the grounds, and goodie bags – for horses as well as the riders – are supplied by the cash and carry and Carrs Billington.

“Elliot and Sandra Murray organised the local foot stewards and PC Conal McEwan was, as ever, a great help.

“It was really nice to see the junior band get a chance to lead the parade as well. It is all fantastic experience for them as well as the riders, and Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell and his attendants were brilliant.

“The kids who had their photos taken with him will treasure these pictures for the rest of their lives.”