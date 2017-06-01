The art of telling stories

A workshop for writers is to be held at The Gallery, Melrose, on June 18.

Recognising the immense success and powerful draw of The Borders Book Festival, the owners of The Gallery - David Wallace and Iain Loudon - have teamed up with local artist, Linda Kinsman-Blake and Borders’ author Iona McGregor to hold a short story writing workshop at their art gallery.

The artwork of Linda Kinsman-Blake will offer the inspiration for participating writers, while published author Iona McGregor will offer her story writing expertise to encourage their capability.

The workshop is open to beginners and experienced writers, from the age of 16 and upwards.

The Gallery Melrose, opened in November last year and has already been proven successful as a strong hub for many artists from the region to display and sell their work.

Works of art from artists all over Scotland and the UK are on display at the gallery and there is also a range of handmade, bags, candles, jewellery, pottery, glass and other gifts available.

“This is an ideal opportunity to merge art and books and we are happy to be a part of The Borders Book Festival in this way. We recognise and support the tremendous efforts the organisers have made over the years bringing thousands of visitors to the region,” said Iain Loudon.

The workshop will take place from 1pm-3pm and cost £10. To book call Linda Kinsman-Blake on 01573 460666.