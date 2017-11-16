Tales of her granny’s cooking from local author Claire Griffiths

Every year for Book Week Scotland, Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing, releases a book of stories around a theme.

As part an annual campaign to get Scotland writing, the public were asked to write pieces on ‘nourish’ and what it means to them. Hundreds of wonderful stories from across Scotland were submitted and can be viewed at www.scottishbooktrust.com.

A total of 32 submissions will be collected in the Nourish book, selected by Scottish Book Trust, Gaelic Books Council and Scottish Poetry Library.

Famous names such as Mary Contini, bestselling author of Italian life and cooking, and Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers, are also included. The book will be downloadable for Book Week Scotland, which runs from November 27 to December 3. There will also be an e-version available from library lending services, and an audiobook available from Scottish Book Trust’s Soundcloud.

‘Can it!’ a story by Claire Griffiths from Peebles, will be included in the book.

Claire’s granny’s recipe book comprised of a catalogue of messages for the local Co-op, scribbled on the back of an old envelope. Her granny could cook anything, so long as it came out of a can. If the supermarket stocked cans of salad it would have made the top of her list!

Claire Griffiths said: “Only the brave would risk a cup of tea made by Granny’s hand, and a fool to willingly sample her culinary arts. Fortunately, her hospitality, such as it was, was rarely on-hand. Just as well, it wasn’t really her forte. Unfortunately for me, my forthright opinions were poorly received and something I’d live to regret.

“This wonderful experience rekindled a long forgotten memory of my grandmother. It’s the one and only occasion that I recall being alone in her company. She was a peculiar, domineering woman and revisiting this memory through adult eyes, I understand just how complex and unhappy she was. Thank you Scottish Book Trust.”

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: “We were delighted by the number of submissions this year. Nourish demonstrates the diverse and colourful cooking culture that Scotland has. These stories celebrate the joy of cooking and sharing food with others.”