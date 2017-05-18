Scottish Colourists at Berwick Granary

An exhibition of work by the Scottish Colourists is to open at The Granary Gallery, Berwick, on Saturday, May 27.

Scottish Colourists from the Fleming Collection, is the first major touring exhibition curated by the renowned Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, and will include 26 works by S.J. Peploe, J.D. Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and F.C.B. Cadell.

The exhibition will chart the Scottish Colourists’ careers from early experimentalism to their exposure to contemporary French masters such as Matisse and the Fauves to their mature works. Hailed as leading exponents of post-impressionism in Britain, the Colourists are one of the most admired schools of the early 20th century. Examples by precursors such as the Glasgow Boys, John Lavery and Arthur Melville, will also be on show.

The Granary Gallery will be the first host gallery for the Foundation’s major touring show which is part of its ‘museum without walls’ strategy – and signals the first ever dedicated exhibition of Scottish Colourists in the north of England. Admission is free and the exhibition will run until October 15.

Also on Saturday there will be a talk introducing the Scottish Colourists by James Knox, at The Maltings at 2pm, tickets £3 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.