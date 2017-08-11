Peering inside the mind of the artist with Patricia Cain

An ambitious mixture of painting, print and installation will be on show at Hawick Museum’s Scott Gallery from Saturday, August 12.

In ‘Seeing Beyond the Immediate’, Dumfriesshire artist Patricia Cain aims to take visitors inside the mind of the artist.

As well as creating a new body of her own work for this exciting new exhibition, Patricia is curating a selection of work by Scottish abstract artists Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and William Gear.

The aim is to create an installation that encourages visitors to engage with the creative processes of artists who make both representational and abstract artworks.

Originated during a three-month residency at Barns-Graham’s house ‘Balmungo’, Seeing Beyond the Immediate goes behind the aesthetic of artworks to focus on the artists’ process and decision-making, and considers how this might be linked to the development of the artist herself.

The exhibition’s narrative reveals how Cain makes her work in relation to what she observes of the world and the work of others, and its interactive content allows visitors to experience this for themselves.

Patricia trained in law in the 1990s before moving into visual arts and academia, gaining her PhD in 2009.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the opening of the exhibition – between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 12 – when Cain will be in conversation with Mary Morrison, the creative leader of the Scottish Borders Creative Arts Business Network.

Morrison said: “It is fascinating to see these ideas explored, giving an insight into the artist’s mind and creative process.” She added: “Cain is a very original and authentic thinker, and this exhibition should offer food for thought for all those who see it, as well as being a vibrant visual experience.”

The exhibition runs until Sunday, October 8. For more information, contact Shona Sinclair at ssinclair@liveborders1.org.uk, or phone 01450373457.