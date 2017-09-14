Our Kind of Place kicks off YES Festival

The Yes Arts Festival kicks off tonight, with a real treat for film-lovers.

The specially-commissioned film, Our Kind of Place, featuring local people sharing their love of Selkirk and the valleys, set to a soundtrack of natural sound and local music, will premiere tonight in the Market Place at 9pm.

The film will be projected onto the front of the Scotbet building. You can also catch it in the Market Place on September 15-17, 8.30pm.

The film will be shown in Yarrow Feus Hall on September 15 and in Boston Hall on September 16 - at 7.30pm. Each of these films will be followed by Ettrick, a beautiful experimental film by Jacques Perconte.

You can also catch a rare screening of Daisies: Věra Chytilová’s classic of surrealist cinema that is perhaps also the most adventurous and anarchic Czech movie of the 1960s. Showing at the Haining on September 14 at 7.30pm.

Full details from www.yesartsfestival.com,