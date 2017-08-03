Opening time for Charlie and Pauline

This summer is the 24th Open Studio for Charlie Poulsen and Pauline Burbidge at Allanbank Mill Steading since their arrival in the Borders in 1993.

Everywhere is open; house, studios, a fine garden and, very important, the kitchen which has home-baked cake, tea and coffee to help yourself.

Charlie and Pauline always invite a guest artist to join them. This year it is Northumberland sculptor Colin Rose who has a national and international reputation for public sculpture, including at the Genome Centre, Cambridge. Colin will be showing several new works made especially for this year’s Open Studio. The exhibition will include Pauline’s new stitched drawings and quilts which are just back from a major solo exhibition in the USA. Charlie will showcase a new set of drawings, some of which are included in a book of his drawings to be launched at the Open Studio on August 4 at noon. This year’s event will also be an opportunity to preview works of Pauline and Charlie for an exhibition called ‘Songs for Winter’, opening on November 4 in Edinburgh’s City Art Centre.

The Open Studio at Allanbank Mill Steading, Allanton, runs from August 4-7 (11am-6pm). Tel: 01890 818073, www.allanbankmillsteading.co.uk.