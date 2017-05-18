Lochcarron factory represents the Borders

The National Theatre of Scotland is to visit Lochcarron Textile Factory, Selkirk, for a special nation-wide photography project.

In conjunction with celebrated photographer and film maker John G. Moore, the National Theatre of Scotland has created a new photography project to reaffirm its position as a ‘theatre without walls,’ a decade after its inception.

Celebrated Scottish photographer John G. Moore was commissioned to capture six different locations across Scotland, and the Lochcarron Textile Factory in Selkirk was chosen to represent the Scottish Borders.

One of the few national theatre companies in the world not to have its own venue, the ‘theatre without walls’ model has enabled the National Theatre of Scotland to take its work wherever there is an audience to enjoy it.

The Box Office Photography Project was conceived to provide artwork which tells this story.

A neon sign saying ‘BOX OFFICE’ was designed by the company to travel around the country reflecting the many Scottish tours, by road, the National Theatre of Scotland undertakes every year.

The National Theatre of Scotland has earned a global reputation for its ground-breaking approach to theatre producing, with productions being shown in forests, ferries, factories, school halls and drill halls, as well as in major theatre buildings. The blazing neon sign was placed in surprising and beautifully captured Scottish locations to reflect this approach.

The sign was taken to the Lochcarron Textile Factory in spring 2017, where it was photographed amongst the looms and machinery producing textiles and tartan.

David Riddell, Head of PR and Production at Lochcarron Textile Factory said: “As we are a Scottish company manufacturing a traditional Scottish product it is important for us to be supportive of all things Scottish - working in collaboration with the National Theatre of Scotland made perfect sense and we thank them for choosing us to be involved in this fantastic project.”

For more information on the project and to see the full collection of images visit www.nationaltheatrescotland.com.