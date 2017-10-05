Local emphasis for literary festival

Ian McMillan and Tony Husband top the bill at this year’s Berwick Literary Festival with a fun, improvised history of Berwick.

There will be other participants of national renown – Dave Randall, the rock guitarist, Peter Townsend and Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones. Katrina Porteous and Alice Burn provided a highlight of last year’s festival and will return with a new programme of poetry and music.

This festival, however, prides itself on promoting local and regional writers. Berwicker Tom Maxwell will bring to life the historic defeat of the Big Gers by the Wee Gers in the year of its 15th anniversary in a discussion with Russell Craig, who played for the winning team that day. Torben Betts, who lives in Spittal, will talk about his award-winning career as a screen-writer and playwright, while Iain Lowson, who lives in Tweedmouth, will discuss his long participation in the Star Wars franchise and his experience developing scripts for computer games.

David Banks, a former editor of the Daily Mirror, who lives in Crookham, will discuss his career and give his verdict on the current state of the British press.

Caroline Roberts from Chatton and Stephanie Butland from Amble will illuminate the joys and frustrations of novel writing, while Mary Manley, one of the owners, will discuss the development of the second biggest second-hand bookshop in the country - Barter Books in Alnwick. The festival takes place on October 19-22. Full details at www.berwickliteraryfestival.com.