Lauder lights up for Christmas

In Lauder, more than 400 people enjoyed the annual torchlight parade and lights switch-on on Saturday.

Organised by the town’s Christmas lights parade committee, there was a new Christmas market, music and mulled wine at the school, music from Fahrenheit, a barbecue and the popular-as-ever torchlit parade.

Meanwhile in another new addition, Lauder in Bloom volunteers were on hand in the hall to help the children make willow lanterns for the Christmas Lights procession, with the materials sponsored by Lauder Co-op.

A member of the organising committee, Margo Douglas said: “It was a great success.

“It was a slightly different venture this year, with the addition of the German-style Christmas market at the school. The children also this year enjoyed a go on the teacups and fairground rides, courtesy of Slaters funfair.

“Santa led the torchlit procession, switched on the lights and even gave away chocolate teddies, courtesy of Bookers, to the children. It was all very well attended.”