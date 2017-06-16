It’s been most hectic weeks of Kieran’s life

Selkirk’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell will today carry out the ancient duty of riding the boundaries, and, mirroring Fletcher after Flodden, cast the town’s flag in the Market Place.

And, when he has returned the flag, unsullied and untarnished, he will, for the first time in what seems forever, be able to take a moment to consider his place in the long and proud history of the town.

He told the Wee Paper: “The build-up to the common riding has been absolutely fantastic, and fulfilling the duties of standard bearer has made me overwhelmingly proud.

“But the sheer speed of everything that has happened since I was carried out of the town hall on that chair has seen everything go so fast. I’m not sure I’ve taken it all in.

“It’s certainly been hectic. But once I am able to look back on it all, I’ll be looking back on it as the best time of my life.”

He said that his highlights so far have all been on the back of his horse.

He told us: “I have followed and supported the common riding for years, and it’s always been on horseback. It’s the best feeling, and it will be even better when I’m leading the riders on our duties on Friday.”

However, he did say the most fun he and his attendants have had so far was playing football with the various schoolchildren on their official visits.

He said: “The Kirkhope and Yarrow schools teamed up against us this year, and we had no chance. It was 40 of them against us.

“The picnic on Sunday was also superb, and the kids had a lot of fun, despite the drizzly weather.”

This week, he waspresented with a Caddon Glass sculpture by his friends and neighbours in Goslaw Green.