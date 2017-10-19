Alchemy film and arts presents American artist Bill Brown at the Hawick High Street venue from October 27 to November 9.

Brown’s ‘Moving Pictures’ is a three-channel slide projector installation in which an animated series of colorful geometrical forms is simultaneously projected and composited on a moving projection screen.

The animated image created is projected on a screen that moves back and forth. The illusion of motion of the animated image is thus translated into physical movement through space.

The venue is open on Tuesday – Saturday, 10am-4pm.