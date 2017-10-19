Search

Illusion of motion

Moving Pictures by American artist Bill Brown.
Alchemy film and arts presents American artist Bill Brown at the Hawick High Street venue from October 27 to November 9.

Brown’s ‘Moving Pictures’ is a three-channel slide projector installation in which an animated series of colorful geometrical forms is simultaneously projected and composited on a moving projection screen.

The animated image created is projected on a screen that moves back and forth. The illusion of motion of the animated image is thus translated into physical movement through space.

The venue is open on Tuesday – Saturday, 10am-4pm.