Grab your YES contemporary arts festival tickets now

Tickets for the YES (Yarrow, Ettrick and Selkirk) Arts Festival go on sale this weekend,

The organisers are thrilled to announce some exciting additions to the line-up for the biennial celebration of contemporary arts.

Alongside Scots Makar Jackie Kay, Edinburgh Festival favourites Dudendance, Moving Image Makers and all the other events already announced, the YES Arts Festival can confirm that celebrated guitarist Preston Reid will perform at String Jam Club on Saturday, September 16 at the County Hotel, Selkirk. “Widely thought of as the world’s most gifted guitarist”, (Total Guitar) Reid has many imitators - but there’s only one original!

Tickets £14 available from the hotel or call 01750 721233,

For lovers of classical music, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra will be appearing at the Victoria Halls on Friday 15th at 7.30pm.

Why not venture up the valleys to see Dere Street at the Tushielaw Inn on Saturday 16, or to the Gordon Arms on Sunday, where you might find yourself joining in the open mic session?

Also confirmed for lunchtime on Sunday 17 at the County Hotel, Selkirk are LOKA, a four-piece acapella group, who have enjoyed success at the Moniaive Folk and Eden Festivals. You are guaranteed a brilliant toe-tapping time!

Theatre lovers will delight in seeing Selkirk actor John Nichol who brings his own creation ‘Dr John Stewart Muir -The Beloved Doctor’ to the stage on September 15-16, also at the County Hotel. The play presents a funny and fascinating insight into life in Selkirk in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The film, Our Kind of Place, featuring participants from Selkirk and the valleys sharing their love of their home, will premiere in the Market Place, Selkirk on Thursday. Tickets £6.

There’s something for everyone, so for more information, see www.yesartsfestival.com.

For tickets, email info@yesartsfestival.com, or call 01750 21997.