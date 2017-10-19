Gala club’s exciting start to new season

Well known Borders artist, Andrew Binnie, made a welcome return to Galashiels Studio Club last Thursday in Old Gala House.

A group of enthusiastic members watched enthralled as Andrew demonstrated his skills in the oil painting of a delightful autumn scene. Andrew was a principal teacher of art at Earlston before retiring.

Galashiels Studio Club has an excellent programme of events for the forthcoming session to which visitors are always welcome.

On October 19, at 7.30pm, in Old Gala House, Katerina Hoad from Dalkeith, a fine art student working with paint, mixed media, photography and video art, will give an illustrated talk. Katerina recently had an exhibition at Old Gala House which was inspired by the Berwickshire coastal environment and marine life.

Galshiels artist Janet Cleghorn will lead a workshop entitled ’70 Years of Galashiels’ on October 26, at 7.30pm, in Old Gala house.

Then as a complete change and to offer variety to members and visitors there will be a visit to Sivi Davey’s Ceramics Studio, near Jedburgh. This will take place on November 1 from 2–4pm.

Come and learn how to throw a pot! Cost £5. Members and visitors all welcome. Email marionneilson11@gmail.com for details.