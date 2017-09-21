Funding scheme for artists and craft makers re-opens

Visual artists and craft makers from the Borders are eligible to apply for funding through the region’s Visual Artist and Craft Makers Awards (VACMA).

The scheme provides a valuable opportunity for practitioners to undertake specific projects, and to develop and advance their creative practice in ways that they may not otherwise have been able to do. This funding can help both emerging and established artists open up new avenues of creativity and innovation.

Established by Creative Scotland, the Visual Artist and Craft Makers Awards (VACMA) are a programme of small grants schemes delivered with a range of local authorities and art agencies across Scotland to support visual artists and craft makers in their creative and professional development.

Grants of between £500 and £1,500 are available to individuals, helping them to cover various expenses including: to research and develop new work for exhibition; learn new skills; purchase equipment; engage a mentor.

Previous recipients have been supported to take up residencies, training courses and research trips, which have helped them develop and sustain careers. Even modest amounts of funding have big impacts on creative individuals in terms of raising confidence and ambition.

Anna King, a Borders-based artist, received funding from the scheme in 2016 which enabled her to take up the offer of a residency in Iceland.

She said: “It provided me with a period of reflection and experimentation, and lots of source material from which to create a body of new and interesting work. It allowed me to take a place on a prestigious international residency program and meet and exhibit with artists from all over the world.”

For more information including application forms visit www.cabn.info.

Application deadlines are October 4 and February 7, 2018.