Festival media night

Always a hugely entertaining part of TweedLove Bike Festival, Film Night returns to Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on June 8.

There will be inspirational talks, slideshows, short films and the same fun vibe as always.

This year’s special guest, Greg Callaghan, currently first in the Enduro World Series standings, will be giving an insight to life as one of the world’s fastest enduro athletes. Prizes for the TweedLove Short Film Competition will be awarded and all the winning films shown. Event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.eastgatearts.com.