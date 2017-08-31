Farm life in 1800s

Yeholm’s Wauchope Hall screens a docu-drama on the farm bondage system in the nineteenth century on September 9.

Entitled, ‘The Forgotten Workers’, the film starring many talented local actors, brings to life the debates and disputes of the controversial farming system.

The evening will also include a screening of ‘Yetholm - The Finest Place’. This documentary includes many interesting and amusing stories about the two villages of Kirk and Town Yetholm.

Screening starts at 7pm. Entry £5 on the night. Refreshments will also be on sale.