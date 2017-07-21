Former Southern Reporter journalist and 2016 MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson is urging “anyone and everyone” to apply to be in next year’s series of the popular BBC One cooking show.

Lorna has started a new business with two of her fellow finalists since leaving the show, and she told us: “I would absolutely encourage anyone and everyone to enter.

“It was for sure the best experience of my life and allowed me to do things I never thought possible. It’s stressful, time-consuming and nerve-wracking, but incredible.

“My career is now all about food, so it’s definitely opened doors for me.”

Lorna, originally from Berwick, has teamed up with fellow MasterChef finalists Alison O’Reilly and Giovanna Ryan to set up Three Girls Cook, a supper club where guests can taste for themselves the standard of food required to make the final.

Prep for series 14 of the cookery show is under way at Shine TV, and it is now looking for applications for the 2018 incarnation, so if you fancy being grilled by Greg Wallace and John Torode, or always feel that your pavlova could rise to the occasion, then perhaps it’s time to put your culinary skills to the test.

Applicants, who must be 18 years of age or over as of October 1, 2017, have until Friday, August 4 to fill in the online form required.

What can you expect if you go on to win MasterChef you ask?

Since the new-look series began back in 2005, some contestants have gone on to become familiar faces outside their own kitchens.

Winner of series one, Thomasina Miers, writes a regular column for the Guardian, has written and co-edited six cookery books and co-founded the restaurant group Wahaca.

2008’s champ James Nathan quit his career as a barrister and is now the head chef of the St Enodoc Hotel in Cornwall, having previously worked under the likes of Michel Roux Jnr, Michael Caines and Rick Stein.

Mat Follas was winner of MasterChef in 2009 and has since opened his first restaurant, the Wild Garlic, which is recommended in the Good Food Guide and the Michelin guide.

And 2014 winner Ping Coombes has since become a Malaysia kitchen ambassador, promoting Malaysian food around the UK and abroad.

The producers can be contacted at MasterChef Series 14, Shine TV, 42 Gloucester Ave, London NW1 8JD, or at info.masterchef@shine.tv