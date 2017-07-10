Expert’s return to her homeland

One of the Antiques Roadshow experts at Floors Castle had a fantastic time, as she is originally from the Borders.

Judith Miller now lives in London, and has written more than 100 books on antiques and collectibles, as well as regularly appearing and co-hosting BBC programmes on the subject.

She said: “I was born and brought up in Galashiels and got back to see some friends there, and managed to fit in a visit to Melrose before we came here (to Floors), so it has been a fantastic trip so far.

“In the Antiques Roadshow, I tend to be given the miscellaneous section, so I can be shown anything from a bronze and ivory figure to a poster.

“But I also do ceramics, so they often put me on that table as well.

“I tend to do most of the Antique Roadshows when they are filmed in Scotland ... it’s always nice to come home.

“I was up a few weeks ago to film on the Royal Yacht Britannia, because we were doing a royal special, and that was lovely.

“I also did Abbotsford a few years ago, and Balmoral last year.”

Judith, who also lectures at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Smithsonian, said she was having a superb day at the castle.

She added: “The first thing I filmed today was a fantastic Murano bird, from the 1960s, made by a firm called Bestozi, and the owners were extremely surprised when I gave them the valuation. I can’t say what it was, though, of course!

“We’ve seen some very nice things. We always do, in the Scottish Borders – we never know what we are going to see when we come here.

“Borderers tend to travel a lot, so we are always seeing things from India, Africa and all over the world.

“It’s really exciting because we never know what is going to come up before us next.”