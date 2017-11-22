Bonus for Christmas shoppers as arty Rapt in Winter returns

The sheer wealth of high quality arts and crafts produced in and around Peebles will be highlighted over the weekend of November 25-26.

The Rapt in Winter art festival once again showcases the area’s many outstanding artists, craft makers, galleries and studios.

Intricate glasswork at Dancing Light Gallery, Rapt in Winter.

A real boon for early Christmas shoppers, with an opportunity to discover original, one-off gifts to suit all tastes and pockets, the festival encompasses almost a dozen venues, from Peebles to Stobo, Broughton and West Linton.

A celebration of local creativity now in its fourth year, Rapt in Winter is essentially an art trail where visitors can see hundreds of original pieces – from jewellery to prints, knitwear to decorative metalwork – meet dozens of artists, and enjoy surprise festive treats at participating venues.

As one of the key venues, the Eastgate Theatre will display work from a variety of makers, including Justine Miller (printmaker), Flora Collingwood-Norris (knitwear), Catriona Taylor (paintings), Martin Wilson (slatework), Jim Whitson (metalwork), Clair Norris (ceramics), plus Joanna Thomson and Edith Weber (both jewellery).

Also taking part in the festival are a range of independent galleries and studios in Peebles, including the Moy Mackay Gallery, Tweeddale Museum and Gallery, plus Lynn Tindale Designer Jewellery, Woodworks and Dunnydeer Ceramics Studio – a trio of outstanding makers in the arty enclave that is School Brae. Elsewhere, the Old School Studio will also pop up somewhere in Peebles, displaying the works of more than 20 artists, designers and makers.

This year’s Rapt in Winter art trail also extends to Stobo, Broughton, West Linton and Traquair. The workshop of Linda Lewin and Adrian Hope, the Stobo Silver Studio is home to exquisite silver pieces, jewellery in precious materials, and three-dimensional horse drawings. Hill House Gallery in Broughton, meanwhile, will showcase the work of a range of artists, including Owen Butler, Graham Buchanan-Dunlop and Anne Butler.

Finally, a visit to Traquair House will reveal classic celtic pieces from Centaur Design, including kilt buckles, sgian dubhs, plus leather belts and assorted jewellery.

For full details on participating venues and artists, go to Eastgate Theatre Box Office for a copy of the art trail, visitwww.eastgatearts.com.