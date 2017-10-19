Bombmaker Claire McFall talks about murder

Claire McFall, the award-winning author of young adult fiction, is to come to Melrose on Tuesday, October 24.

Claire will be speaking to the Literary Society on mythology, murder and the macabre – and getting teens into reading.

Claire, who lives in Clovenfords, somehow manages to be a very successful novelist while working as an English teacher.

Her novels, primarily aimed at the teenage market include ‘Ferryman’, which nominated for the Carnegie Medal and has been a great success in China, the dystopian thriller ‘Bombmaker’, ‘Black Cairn Point’ (which won the first Scottish Teenage book prize), and ‘Trespassers’, published only last month. Copies of these will be available for sale at the talk.

The event will be upstairs in the Ormiston Institute at 7.30pm, admission for non–members £3.

Further information from the secretary, Peter Hoad {peterhoad@aol.com) or 01896 823852.