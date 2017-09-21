Berwick’s the place to be for film enthusiasts

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival taking place this weekend is now a well-established annual celebration of cinema and artists’ moving image.

Art installations and live events will take place in cultural and historic venues throughout Berwick, bringing local residents, film enthusiasts and international artistic communities together to celebrate the very best new cinema from around the world.

This year there are a number of special events and programmes that will appeal to local residents, including; a celebration of speedway on Saturday 23rd at The Maltings, a series of films that look at the significance of the sea in global politics and our everyday lives, and a new work by Charlotte Prodger, who has been Artist in Residence in Berwick for the past six months and who will be present for a premier screening at 2.30pm on the 23rd.

The speedway film night - No Brakes, No Gears, No Fear - includes the world premiere screening of Mm, a BFMAF and Northern Film and Media co-commission by Margaret Salmon. Shot with Berwick Bandits, Berwick’s own speedway heroes, Mm commemorates their 50th season and offers an imaginative take on the thrilling world of this popular motorcycle sport. Mm includes an original soundtrack by Sacred Paws, 2017 Scottish Album of the Year award winners.

Marking the maritime border between England and Scotland, Berwick is the perfect place to view films that encourage us to think beyond the sea.

Ultramarine: The Sea as Political Space, curated by Ilona Jurkonytė, presents the differing significance of the sea around the world and reconsiders past, present and future from a maritime perspective. Screenings will include Disfigured Mermaids, a dynamic selection of artists’ films that reimagine our complex relationship with the sea (Friday 22nd) and Drift by Helena Wittman.

September 23 at 2.30pm will see the premiere screening of LHB, a new work by Charlotte Prodger, Artist in Residence in Berwick. LHB has been made in Berwick and continues the artist’s exploration of the complex intertwinings of landscape, identity, technology and time.

Full details of all events at www.bfmaf.org.