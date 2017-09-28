Behind the Curtain shines light on feminism

Behind the Curtain’s film season is set to shine a light on feminist issues with their latest screenings.

Scottish Queer International Film Festival bring their opening film, Bruce LaBruce’s ‘The Misandrists’, to Hawick on Saturday, October 14.

The film centres on a radical feminist group plotting a revolution to overthrow patriarchy in Germany and establish a new female world order.

A Halloween-themed celebration takes place at MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday, October 28, with a screening of ‘The Love Witch’. Written and directed by Anna Biller, the film is a thought-provoking meditation on the battle of the sexes.

The Behind the Curtain season closes on Friday, December 8, with ‘No Home Movie’ at Heritage Hub in Hawick, a moving and delicate study of mother-daughter relationship by the late, pioneering filmmaker, Chantal Akerman.

More details from www.behind-thecurtain.com.