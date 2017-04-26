Baillie Gifford takes up reins

This year’s Borders Book Festival welcomes the support of new headline sponsor Baillie Gifford.

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford said: “We have been trying to sponsor the Borders Book Festival for some time.

“Being somewhat bookish ourselves, we look forward to be involved in the occasion over the next few years at least.”

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: “We welcome our new title sponsor Baillie Gifford and look forward to a weekend of live debate, laughter and entertainment.”

Mr Moffat also welcomed the ongoing sponsorship and backing of Scottish Borders Council, Creative Scotland, EventScotland, Brewin Dolphin, The National Trust for Scotland, Scottish Borders Housing Association and Arts & Business Scotland, as well as the book festival’s many other loyal supporters.