All children grow up except one - Peter Pan

Captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale is screened at Heart of Hawick on June 10.

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it.

In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues.

A delight for children and adults alike, Peter and the children whizz around daringly on strings in the flying scenes.

Directed by Sally Cookson (NT Live: Jane Eyre), this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre, is sure to delight children and their parents. It explores the possibilities and pain of growing up whilst at the same time it is a riot of magic, mischief, music and make-believe.

Show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.