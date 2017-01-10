Weir so proud of you, Chris

Gala may have lost their Bookers Border League tussle with Hawick, but the game was very special for one Netherdale player.

A host of congratulations and best wishes were extended to Chris Weir, who made his 300th appearance for Gala in Saturday’s encounter.

“That is an exceptional achievement, which has only been reached by a handful of Gala players in the past,” said club president Graham Low, who presented Chris with an engraved quaich at the end of the game.

“It shows fantastic commitment to the club, of which he was captain last season.”

Chris made his Gala debut in September 2003 in a 32-11 away win against Grangemouth and went on to score 23 tries for the Maroons.

He joins a ‘300 Club’ which already boasts such famous Netherdale names as Jim Aitken, Jock Berthinussen, Arthur Brown, David Bryson, Bobby Cunningham, Peter Dods, Hamish Hunter, Alan Johnston, Ken MacAulay, Andy McLean and Tom Weir.