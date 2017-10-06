We’ll focus on weekend fixture in the usual way, says manager

This weekend brings the challenge of another game, said manager Tom Ramage, as Selkirk RFC refocus after the loss of their perfect record in BT National League One.

The Souters went down 16-5 last Saturday to Gala – another team who have made a 100 per cent winning start – in a closley-contested game at Netherdale.

The home side’s dominance in the scrum and solidity in defence were generally regarded as the keys to victory, although Selkirk took what positives they could from it.

Ramage said they would adopt a similar approach tomorrow (Saturday) away to Cartha Queen’s Park and concentrate on their own game, although there were aspects they’d have to work on.

“With the amount of ball we had on Saturday, we didn’t use it right,” he said of the Gala match. “The scrum was a phase of the game they dominated from start to finish, so it’s one of these things we’ve got to work on at the weekend.

“But, other than that, I thought we matched Gala ball for ball.

“I would say we had 60-40 per cent of the ball, if not more, and Gala seemed quite happy and content with their defence.”

Ramage added: “We each scored a try but discipline cost us nine points.

“Other than that, it’s another game this weekend.”

Selkirk favoured a quick, open expansive game and, hopefully, they could “run the big Cartha QP pack into the ground”, said Ramage.

“They are a big side – we’ll take it from there and use our runners,” he added.

James Bett and Jock Renwick are unavailable but Nick Hall is back in the reckoning and everyone else has a clear record from last Saturday, said the manager.

Wins were harder to come by against the teams at the top, added Ramage, and Selkirk had tough matches ahead against Kelso and Edinburgh Accies, after the Cartha QP game.

The Souters’ points on Saturday came from a second half try by Scott Hendrie but Aaron McColm was unlucky to miss with the conversion.