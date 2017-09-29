Top game in prospect as Selkirk seek to preserve a perfect start

Selkirk take part in the undoubted Borders match of the day tomorrow (Saturday) when they visit Gala in BT National League Division One.

With four local sides in the division, it’s one of many hugely appetising south-Scotland derbies to be served up this season.

Both sides have won all four league games so far and have been scoring an abundance of points – so a cracking encounter is in prospect.

Souters manager Tom Ramage said his players, fresh from a mammoth 87-point haul against Falkirk, were very enthusiastic.

“I’m looking for a tight, exciting game,” he said. “Hopefully, Gala will be playing open rugby, as we do – we expand the ball all the time. It’s the first time we have had a real test against a Borders club this season, so the boys are up for it and really excited.”

He added: “We are a running team and we have to play to our strengths. The pack is playing well and we can utilise our wingers and full back – bring them into line and hopefully create try-scoring chances.”

Selkirk were not a kicking team but would be wary of Gala’s cross-field kicks, said Ramage, adding he was delighted to be in the league table’s top four.

Racking up 87 points against Falkirk last week was also very gratifying, he said.

First-half tries came from Clinton Wagman and Callum McEwan, with two apiece, along with Nick Hall and Scott Hendrie, while Rory Banks was successful with four conversions. Eight more tries followed after the break, from McEwan, Wagman, Banks, Nichol, Anderson, Robertson and Hamilton with two – four of which were converted by Banks.

“Don’t get Falkirk wrong – they were trying right to the end but our defence held out,” said Ramage. “We were very, very strong in defence and nailed them on Saturday.

“We are very comfortable with our defence nowadays – we work on that very, very hard.” He added: “Two even teams this Saturday – we’ll start from nil and see who comes out on top.”