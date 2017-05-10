Three Borderers get Scotland U20 call-up

Three Borders players have been named in the Scotland U20 squad for the forthcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia, from May 31 to June 18.

Hawick pair Fraser Renwick (forward) and Darcy Graham (back) are joined by another back, Ross McCann of Melrose, in the 28-man squad named by head coach John Dalziel.

The team consists of 16 forwards and 12 backs, and includes six players – three of whom are uncapped at U20 level – who did not appear in the recent Six Nations Championship.

Forwards Ross Dunbar, Archie Erskine and Thomas Gordon are three potential Scotland U20 debutants named in the squad, with Patrick Anderson, Ruaridh Dawson and Blair Kinghorn – the latter two of whom picked up senior age-grade caps in last season’s campaign – the incoming players in the back division.

Dalziel said: “We’ve picked a well-rounded squad which has grown together through their experience of the recent Six Nations.

“The team showed it is capable of producing some very good rugby but needs to be more consistent. Finding that 80-minute performance will be key to our overall showing in the World Championship.

“Selection is only the start for these players and we have a lot of work to do between now and the competition. To get the most out of the tournament, we need full commitment from everyone given the opportunity to don the shirt.”

Dalziel continued: “We’re up against three quality sides in our pool, with the games made even more difficult taking into account the tight turnaround.

“The group has learned from its experience on this stage previously and we’ll look to take that understanding into this year’s tournament.

“The competition will be play a vital part in these players’ development in the long term and we are excited to get started in a few weeks’ time.”

Scotland are grouped in Pool B with New Zealand, Ireland and Italy.