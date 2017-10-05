St Boswells’ fantastic voyage

The journey by air proved worthwhile at the weekend for St Boswells, as their expedition to Orkney ended in victory.

The squad flew up to Kirkwall on Saturday morning and had an overnight stop after the game at Pickaquoy Road.

However, they came away with a winning result, following a 31-10 triumph, and enjoyed great hospitality from their northern hosts.

Louis Wichary scored two tries and clinched the man of the match award, while David Cassidy and Gregor Taylor also touched down. Lewis Craik added the extras in what was described by a spokesman as a “great result for us”.

Haddington are the visitors to Jenny Moore’s Road this Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.

St Boswells have also announced a series of charity ventures on their Facebook page, in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

As this will be the first game in October, they will be wearing pink and white striped socks in support of the cause, and will be doing so throughout the whole of October and also the first game in November.

This weekend also sees a cake and coffee sale before and during the game, with all proceeds going to the charity, while collection buckets will also be doing the rounds. On November 4, the club welcomes Newton Stewart and will be hosting a lunch before the game and a charity auction afterwards.