South Scotland players are selected for Braidholm 7s

The South of Scotland Sevens squad to take part in the Braidholm 7s on Saturday has been revealed, with co-captains Andrew Skeen of Kelso and Bruce McNeil from Hawick leading the team.

This is one of only two Sevens tournaments in which The South will be playing during the close season.

The other is the Chester 7s on June 17.

With injuries to players, and some others unavailable, it means there could be opportunities available for others to step up.

Gala lead the way with four in the squad, including Ross Combe, Graham Speirs, Dwayne Burrows and Craig Robertson.

Robbie Chalmers, Bruce Colvine, Ewan MacDougall, Mikey Davies, Keith Davies and Rory Marshall complete the line-up.

The head coach is former Scottish 7s international Fraser Harkness.

The 12-man squad comprises:

Bruce McNeil (Hawick – co-captain), Dwayne Burrows (Gala), Keith Davies (Hawick), Bruce Colvine (Melrose), Andrew Skeen (Kelso – co-captain), Graham Speirs (Gala), Ross Combe (Gala), Rory Marshall (Jed-Forest), Ewan MacDougall (Selkirk), Mikey Davies (Selkirk), Robbie Chalmers (Edinburgh Accies), Craig Robertson (Gala).