Souters’ delight after season’s best show

Selkirk RFC hit peak form at the weekend against much-fancied opposition and are looking for more of the same tomorrow (Saturday) when back home.

It was widely agreed that last weekend’s 26-21 victory over Edinburgh Accies contained the Souters’ best display of the campaign to date.

And, while most of the leading Borders sides are involved tomorrow in BT Cup action, fifth-placed Selkirk have the chance to keep the league continuity going.

They take on Falkirk, one place above them, at Philiphaugh in a BT National League Division I match, rescheduled after the harsh snap of winter weather which hit the nation on January 14.

It’s another tough assignment – but belief among the squad is strong.

“I was confident about getting some sort of result (at Raeburn Place) but to get five points was excellent,” said Selkirk manager Tom Ramage.

Confirming it was “easily” their best outing of the season, he added: “Everything fired at the same time – backs, forwards, and the game management by everybody was spot-on.”

There had been great commitment up front, said Ramage, as Selkirk knew that’s where Edinburgh would take them on.

“They beat us at Philiphaugh by demolishing the forwards,” he recalled.

“I am looking for a good dispay (against Falkirk) and am quietly confident we’ll get a result from the game.”

Jordan McGowan was doubtful after a severe case of concussion but everyone else was largely at full fitness and “up for it”.

“It’s amazing what a good win like that does by putting them on the front foot,” said Ramage. I am really pleased for the team. We have worked hard all season but nobody expected us to go up there and take five points off the Accies. The dressing room was buzzing on Saturday afternoon.”

The capital’s side’s first home league defeat this season – in which Selkirk hooker James Bett made his 100th appearance for the club – was inflicted despite the Souters falling 7-0 behind in the opening 10 minutes.

Frazer Anderson dived over for a try in the right-hand corner, converted by Ciaran Whyte, but Accies moved 14-7 ahead at half time.

Whyte scored a second-half try, which he converted, while he also added the extras from a superb wide-out try at pace from Tythan Adams to make it 21-21.

In the game’s closing stages, a piece of clever opportunism swung the game Selkirk’s way.

Adams took a quick line-out throw to Ciaran Whyte. The full-back found Ian Oosthuizen up in support, and the strong-running flanker broke 30 metres upfield before giving a well-timed offload to Adams.

The winger once again sprinted over the line for Selkirk’s bonus point try – his seventh in six appearances.